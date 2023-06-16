Childcare providers union marches on Sacramento to demand fairer pay

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of Child Care Providers United members from across California joined with state lawmakers at the state capitol in Sacramento on June 15. CCPU members marched in what demonstrators called a long-overdue action, calling on the Newsom administration to pay childcare providers fairly.

Demonstrator Raycene Reese says since the start of the pandemic, childcare providers may have been honored, but they haven't been getting paid.

"They were basically patted on the back for being so essential," said Reese. "Not a fan. We know that now, because when all the childcare centers shut down, we were the only one still open for the essential workers to keep on working."

The demonstration comes as the state legislature's joint budget proposal is set to be voted on. The group wants more significant investments in child care.

Nearly 2,000 providers from Los Angeles, San Diego, and the Central Valley traveled by bus overnight to attend the event. The group's current contract with the state expires on June 30.

IN-DEPTH: WHAT'S A CHILDCARE PROVIDER WORTH?

Child Care Providers United reports that many providers who work from their homes earn less than minimum wage. According to a 2020 study, the annual median income for childcare providers running small, in-home programs that serve 8 or fewer children ranged from $19,600 to $30,200.

For providers running larger programs that serve up to 14 children, the median annual income ranged from $46,200 to $57,500.

Provider income ranges so much based on various factors, including the number and ages of the children they serve.

CCPU says they are being paid rates that barely cover 25 to 30 percent of their current operating costs to provide quality care, adding that since 2012, 25 percent of California's childcare providers have left the workforce.