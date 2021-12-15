Despite recent rains, water restrictions remain in place in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Despite the recent rain, It's important to remember that water restrictions in Bakersfield are now in place.

According to the new rules, those with odd number street addresses will only be able to water their lawns Tuesdays and Saturdays. While those with even number addresses can water on Wednesdays and Sundays. Nobody is allowed to water their lawns 48 hours after rainfall.

The restrictions apply both to city water and Cal Water customers. Cal Water has programs and consultations that you can sign up for that will help you conserve.

With those restrictions in place, we were curious about water waste, specifically how much a household can waste and why conserving water is so important.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American uses 82 gallons of water a day at home.

It's important to fix any household leaks because the average family can waste 180 gallons per week just from that. Over time those leaks per household can waste up to 900 billion gallons of water per year.

And as much as 50 percent of the water we used outdoors is lost due to wind, evaporation, and runoff caused by inefficient irrigation methods and systems.