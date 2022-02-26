Governor Gavin Newsom lifts some COVID executive orders as Kern County's risk level remains high

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Governor Gavin Newsom lifted a handful of California's COVID-19 executive orders Friday, lifting all but 5 percent of the remaining provisions. He stopped short of rolling back all of the state's emergency powers, including those affecting hospitals.

California has been under a state of emergency since March of 2020. Nineteen of the newly lifted orders were effective immediately and an additional 33 were left to expire in the next few months. Eighteen of those will be lifted on March 31st and 15 will expire on June 30th.

Those executive actions that will continue to be in place include:

COVID-19 Testing: four provisions provide support to the state's testing program.

Vaccinations and Boosters: two provisions provide support to the vaccine programs the state said need to be able to distribute at least 200,000 doses per day.

Protecting Hospital Capacity and Vulnerable Populations: 11 provisions protect capacity levels at hospitals, particularly during COVID-19 surges.

Workplace Safety Standards: 13 provisions provide flexibility to state and local agencies to administer emergency responses while the state of emergency remains open.

READ THE FULL ORDER BELOW:

Executive Order COVID 19 Rollback

This is all happening as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now easing its indoor mask recommendations, detailing how the country will move into the next phase of the pandemic. It comes as hospitalizations and the number of new daily cases nationwide continue to drop.

The CDC introduced new metrics ranking areas as either High, Medium, or Low risks. Based on that risk level a community could opt to remove mask recommendations indoors.

"Masking recommendations really need at this time to be a local decision because the rates of COVID-19 as they fall are, they're not evenly distributed," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

The CDC announced that 70-percent of Americans will be able to remove their masks indoors, including inside schools. A majority of states, including California, already dropped mask mandates before the CDC's guidance came out Friday.

The CDC still recommends that people continue to mask up on public transportation. And their updated guidance also gives states and counties the go-ahead to re-implement guidelines if a new variant pops up.

Using the new online tool for mask-wearing guidance from the CDC, 23ABC took a look at what is suggested for Kern County.

According to the CDC, Kern County's community COVID-risk level is high. So according to the guidance it is recommended to wear a mask indoors in public settings.

The CDC urged people to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines. They also recommend people to get tested if they have symptoms of covid.