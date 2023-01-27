Hard News: When journalists cover tragedy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — When tragedy strikes, journalists work around the clock to try and bring viewers the latest details. This National News Literacy Week (January 23 - 27) comes at a time when the nation is dealing with multiple mass shootings. While our coverage as journalists is important to the public, the impact it has on us can be overwhelming.

Aaron Mason, News Director at WKBW in Buffalo, New York, led his team through the Tops Supermarket mass shooting in 2022and experienced firsthand what it was like. He says while a large part of his job is getting the facts, it's also checking on the wellbeing of his newsroom staff.

"It was overwhelming, it was frustrating, it was incredibly sad," said Mason. "There was anger and outrage, because we're journalists, but we're members of this community as well."

When a shooting or other newsworthy event happens, journalists from around the country jump into action, many traveling by car or even airplane to bring you the information you need and want to know.

"My first thing in my role as news director, my first responsibility, was getting to the scene and getting my crews to the scene," said Mason.

But while the reporters are out in the field gathering the pieces of the story, gathering the who, what, when, where, why, and how, the community is already asking for information.

"We were getting calls from the community saying, 'Why aren't you guys on? There's a mass shooting over here at the supermarket.' People were craving information, but it takes time for us to get crews into place, to get a director into place that we can break in," explained Mason.

In this social media-driven news era, Mason says one of his top priorities was not so much making sure they were first to break details, but that the community was getting reliable coverage. This commitment to accuracy even at the expense of breaking a story is what separates journalists from bloggers, streamers, and influencers.

"To bring our viewers, whether they were joining us on TV or social media, to the scene, and providing them with that instant reaction from the community, but also information that we were able to confirm with police before we put it out there," said Mason.

While informing the public was certainly something Mason wanted to ensure, he says he had another duty to his newsroom. He started checking in with his team early on to make sure they were holding together.

"In those first few hours, it was all just breaking news, and it was just kind of go, go, go," said Mason. "I want to say it was after our 7:00 news that night where we had a moment to just kind of catch our breath."

Mason also took the time to check on his journalist of color.

"I also knew that this was affecting the Black journalist in my newsroom in a much different way, because this was their community. This person specifically drove 4 hours to Buffalo and targeted this supermarket because it served a predominantly Black neighborhood," said Mason.

No matter a journalist's role, Mason says it's important to be human.

"He [the Tops shooter] was coming here driven by hate for Black people, and my team of journalists are professionals first and foremost, but they are people, and you can never forget that, whether you're a news manager or whether you're a reporter in the field," said Mason.

Mason recalled specifically WKBW's coverage during a special newscast highlighting each victim and the impact it had on the African-American director.

"I could hear him starting to break down on my headset, and I remember saying - his name is Aaron, too - 'Hang in there, Aaron. We're almost through this. We're going to get through this,'" Mason remembers. "And we did."

After the broadcast, Mason says he and the director held each other for a few minutes while breaking down in tears. He says it is a time he will always remember.

"I'll never forget that, because it was a reminder to me of the magnitude of what just happened in our community, and how as a news director, I have a responsibility to also make sure that my staff is okay," said Mason.

One way he continued to check on his staff is by making sure their voices were heard, too. They continued telling the stories of the lives lost, even today, through their Buffalo Strong Conversations series, where they sit down and have uncut conversations with victims' families.