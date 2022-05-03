How many Americans will be diagnosed with mental illness?

(KERO) — Taking a deeper look into preserving positive mental health which is a major concern for most Americans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 50 percent of Americans will be diagnosed with some form of mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. One-in-five of them within any given year.

The CDC also says one-in-five children either currently have or will have a seriously *debilitating mental illness at some point.

Currently, the CDC says one-in-25 Americans are living with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression."

More information from the CDC:

Can your mental health change over time?

Yes, it’s important to remember that a person’s mental health can change over time, depending on many factors. When the demands placed on a person exceed their resources and coping abilities, their mental health could be impacted. For example, if someone is working long hours, caring for a relative, or experiencing economic hardship, they may experience poor mental health.

What causes mental illness?

There is no single cause for mental illness. A number of factors can contribute to risk for mental illness, such as:

Early adverse life experiences, such as trauma or a history of abuse (for example, child abuse, sexual assault, witnessing violence, etc.)

Experiences related to other ongoing (chronic) medical conditions, such as cancer or diabetes

Biological factors or chemical imbalances in the brain

Use of alcohol or drugs

Having feelings of loneliness or isolation

Can you separate mental health facts from myths? Take the CDC's online quiz.