How the Red Cross helps displaced families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fire over the weekend in East Bakersfield left a family without a home. Pictures from the scene of the fire that happened Saturday afternoon near Monterey and Pentz streets.

Kern County firefighters from Station 42 responded to the blaze which had engulfed two homes. Because of the multiple structures involved and the triple-digit temperatures a 3rd alarm response was immediately requested.

Over 40 firefighters including some from the Bakersfield Fire Department worked the incident for six hours until the fire was extinguished.

No one was injured but a dog did lose its life in the fire.

The fire left six people displaced so firefighters contacted the local chapter of the Red Cross to get them help.

23ABC spoke with Cindy Huge from the Red Cross to provide more in-depth details on how their organization helps families in these types of situations.

"The fire department notified the American Red Cross that these families were in need of assistance after their own fire. So our volunteers, the three of volunteers locally, went out in the heat with water and information to help these families that were affected, and they were able to provide financial assistance for immediate disaster needs to be met for housing, food, and clothing. Also, our caseworkers will follow up with these families within 24 to 48 hours to give them additional information and find out if there are any additional needs. Now on seeing if anyone needs to have any health needs, maybe they lost some durable medical equipment or some prescription medicines. The nurse will be called and they will confidentially contact those families or individuals. We also have spiritual care, we realized that there was a dog lost in the fire. So one of our spiritual care volunteers will be calling that family to talk with that mean, give them some spiritual help. They requested it so that will be them."

Huge also said this was at least the 200th fire they have responded to in regards to helping displaced families over the past year.

She said a major reason why they are able to provide this help is because of donations. You can donate online or if you are ever in need of assistance you can call 1--800-733-2767.