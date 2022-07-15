How to keep your pet safe in summer heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With triple-digit heat, it's important for pet owners to not forget about their four-legged furry friends.

Nick Cullen, the director of Kern County Animal Services shared tips to keep animals safe as well as what signs to look for that could indicate your dog may already be in danger from heat stroke.

"You want to just be aware of their behavior... We want to look for some signs of heatstroke, you know, extreme lethargy, very fast-paced, panting, coupled with a high, high, high heart rate, and then just lethargy where they don't want to get up. You know, we can even take a look at our dog's gums and see what the color is. If they're kind of brick red. Those are all signs that your animal is declining as a result of the temperature. So those are things you want to keep in mind if we start seeing multiple symptoms like that. We want to seek veterinary care right away."

To prevent any sort of heat-related illness from happening to your pet also keep these tips in mind. Like a child, never leave your pet in a hot vehicle, even for a few minutes. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees even with the windows cracked open.

And limit exercise on hot days. Exercise in the early morning or evening hours.

Plus, walk your pet on the grass if possible, to avoid hot surfaces burning their paws.

Finally, if your pet is outside, make sure they have access to shade and plenty of cool water.\