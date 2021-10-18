"My kids, my choice" parents protest vaccine mandate in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — “My kids, my choice,” it’s a conversation happening across the state of California as parents and students protest the California vaccine mandate for middle and high school students.

While the mandate doesn’t go into effect until January 1st or July 1st after the vaccine is fully approved by the FDA for students, parents are already fighting the mandate. Some said they even have the vaccine themselves but are worried about the side effects, it may have on their children.

“I’m fighting for my kid’s freedom; this mandate is nothing. This shot doesn’t have enough research, there’s not enough studies. If it’s killing dogs and it’s killing people left and right, why are we going to put it in our children? Our children are our future, we have to stand up for them,” said Samantha Rogers, a Kern County Parent.

Rogers is just one of the thousands of parents that took to the streets today to protest that California vaccine mandate for students.

Some parents also pulled their children out of school to express their stance on the requirement.

“Our message is simple, the government does not get to decide what goes into our bodies, the parents get to decide,” said a student protesting from Centennial High School.

Local pastor, Angelo Fraizer said he wants to be a community voice in helping parents get more involved in the school system to protest the mandate.

Frazier said he’s not anti-vaccine he just doesn’t believe children should be forced to roll up their sleeves.

“I am not anti-vaccine at all, a matter of fact, I have my vaccine. I am just anti-mandates; I think people should have their choice especially when it comes to kids and these particular vaccines aren’t even approved by the FDA,” said Frazier.

Some kids were still in school on Monday. One parent told 23ABC they’re anti-vaccine but wanted their kids at school, and another parent is anti-mandate, but had to go to work and wanted their kids in class.

23ABC reached out to the kern county superintendent of schools and spokesman Robert Meszaros said, “We respect the right for people to peacefully advocate for their beliefs. However, protesting by keeping students out of school will only lead to lost learning time.”

But Rogers said if the mandate doesn’t change, she will take her three boys and potentially leave the state of California.

“My kids will be pulled out of school and possibly moving out of the state of California. We are not going to put up with it, my children are - like our sign says- they are not lab rats,” said Rogers. “We’re not here to be our science experiment, we’re here to learn and we’re here to grow and if the state of California is not going to support our decision, then we’re not going to stay here and support them.”