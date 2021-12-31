Rains improve drought conditions, but Kern County remains "extreme"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With all this rain comes changes to California's drought conditions. 23ABC takes a deeper dive into the updated numbers and what this means for Kern County.

According to the California Drought Monitor, large portions of the state were in "exceptional" and "extreme" drought not too long ago. But recent rains have moved a number of counties from exceptional and into extreme drought. This includes most of Kern County. A section of Southeast Kern has also moved into "severe" drought.

23ABC News

So what are the different levels of drought?

Abnormally Dry

Soil is dry; irrigation delivery begins early

Dryland crop germination is stunted

Active fire season begins

Winter resort visitation is low; snowpack is minimal

Moderate Drought

Dryland pasture growth is stunted; producers give supplemental feed to cattle

Landscaping and gardens need irrigation earlier; wildlife patterns begin to change

Stock ponds and creeks are lower than usual

Severe Drought

Grazing land is inadequate

Producers increase water efficiency methods and drought-resistant crops

Fire season is longer, with high burn intensity, dry fuels, and large fire spatial extent; more fire crews are on staff

Wine country tourism increases; lake- and river-based tourism declines; boat ramps close

Trees are stressed; plants increase reproductive mechanisms; wildlife diseases increase

Water temperature increases; programs to divert water to protect fish begin

River flows decrease; reservoir levels are low and banks are exposed

Extreme Drought

Livestock need expensive supplemental feed, cattle and horses are sold; little pasture remains, producers find it difficult to maintain organic meat requirements

Fruit trees bud early; producers begin irrigating in the winter

Federal water is not adequate to meet irrigation contracts; extracting supplemental groundwater is expensive

Dairy operations close

Fire season lasts year-round; fires occur in typically wet parts of state; burn bans are implemented

Ski and rafting business is low, mountain communities suffer

Orchard removal and well drilling company business increase; panning for gold increases

Low river levels impede fish migration and cause lower survival rates

Wildlife encroach on developed areas; little native food and water is available for bears, which hibernate less

Water sanitation is a concern, reservoir levels drop significantly, surface water is nearly dry, flows are very low; water theft occurs

Wells and aquifer levels decrease; homeowners drill new wells

Water conservation rebate programs increase; water use restrictions are implemented; water transfers increase

Water is inadequate for agriculture, wildlife, and urban needs; reservoirs are extremely low; hydropower is restricted

Exceptional Drought