Timeline: COVID-19 Omicron Variant

(KERO) — With all the talk around the omicron variant, 23ABC took a deeper look at the timeline of how long the variant took to spread across the world and where Kern County stands with cases statewide.

According to the California Department of Public Health:

On November 9th, the first known confirmed infection of the new variant was collected in South Africa.

On the 24th, South Africa announced detecting the new variant.

On November 26th, the World Health Organization designated it a variant of concern and named it "omicron."

On December 1st, the first case of omicron was confirmed in the United States and the person was from California.

On December 15th, the state imposed a temporary mask mandate to help curb the spread.

As of December 22nd, the state is reporting 460 cases of the omicron variant statewide.

However, at this time there have been no reported cases of the omicron variant in Kern County.

If you are trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, the Boys and Girls Club is hosting clinics this week for those over five years of age.