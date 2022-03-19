Tips on how to save water

(KERO) — With less water than anticipated being available the need to save water as much as possible is very important. 23ABC took a deep dive and found more than 100 ways to save water from the website "Project Water."
- Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.
- When taking a shower and soaping up, turn off the water until you are ready to rinse.
- Use a water-saving showerhead. They’re inexpensive, easy to install, and can save you up to 750 gallons a month.
- And sometimes toilet leaks can be silent. Be sure to test your toilet for leaks at least once a year.
- Learn how to use your water meter or water bill to track unusually high use to check for leaks.
See the full list below:
- Prefer to use the shower, not always a bath.
- When brushing your teeth, close the tap!
- Use a watering can to water the plants.
- Use a bucket to clean the floors.
- When soaping in the shower, close the shower tap
- Use the washing machine fully loaded, not half full.
- Prefer to use a dishwasher to do the dishes!
- When doing dishes by hand, don’t let the water run from the tap.
- Use a bucket and sponge to clean the car!
- Use the correct water-saving button on the toilet!
- When drinking water, try to use our drinking fountain
- When you drink from the tap, close the tap when done!
- Water the plants in the playground with a watering can.
- Don’t play too much with water in the summer.
- We should try to reuse our rainwater.
- When you drink water from a glass only take as much as you need
- Use the water you saved to drink for later.
- Double-check that the faucet is completely off when leaving the bathroom.
- Don’t go to the bathroom unless you need to go.
- Fix broken toilets and leaky faucets.
- Take short showers.
- Shut off the water while you are rinsing the dishes.
- Use the garbage disposal sparingly. Instead, compost vegetable food waste and save gallons every time.
- Install an instant water heater near your kitchen sink so you don’t have to run the water while it heats up. This also reduces energy costs.
- Use good old soap instead of shower gels for bathing. Gels require extra water for rinse off
- Put food coloring in your toilet tank. If it seeps into the bowl without flushing, there’s a leak. Fix it and start saving gallons.
- If your toilet flapper doesn’t close properly after flushing, replace it.
- Consider buying a dual-flush toilet. It has two flush options: a half-flush for liquid waste and a full flush for solid waste.
- When washing your hands, turn the water off while you lather.
- Install water-saving aerators on all of your faucets.
- Drop tissues in the trash instead of flushing them and save water every time.
- One drip every second adds up to five gallons per day! Check your faucets and showerheads for leaks.
- Monitor your water bill for unusually high use. Your bill and water meter are tools that can help you discover leaks.
- Learn how to use your water meter to check for leaks.
- Grab a wrench and fix that leaky faucet. It’s simple, inexpensive, and you can save 140 gallons a week.
- See a leak you can’t fix? Tell a parent, teacher, employer, or property manager, or call a handyman.
- Adjust the lawnmower to the height of 1.5 to 2 inches. Taller grass shades roots and holds soil moisture better than short grass.
- Aerate your lawn periodically. Holes every six inches will allow water to reach the roots, rather than run off the surface.
- Avoid overseeding your lawn with winter grass.
- While fertilizers promote plant growth, they also increase water consumption. Apply the minimum amount of fertilizer needed.
- Water your summer lawns once every three days and your winter lawn once every five days.
- Water coolers require a seasonal maintenance check. For more efficient cooling, check your evaporative cooler annually.
- If you have a cooler, direct the water drain to plants in your landscape.
- Water audit your facility to find out your recommended water use, then monitor your utility bills to gauge your monthly consumption.
- Look into water recycling option at home and school
- Use Rainwater harvesting techniques
- Avoid pouring out water from your drinking glass down the drain
- Take a shower for 5 minutes maximum.
- Make your own cycle of water in your house.
- Instead of using sprinters dig holes in the yard where you can have a little pond and use the water from there to water the lawn.
- Use the dishwasher or clothes washer only in full loads.
- Do not let the faucet run while you clean vegetables.
- Never pour water down the drain when there may be another use for it. Use it to water your indoor plants or garden.
- Rinse your razor in the sink.
- Don’t use the toilet as an ashtray or wastebasket.
- Add organic matter and use efficient watering systems for shrubs, flower beds, and lawns.
- Use buckets instead of a hose to wash your car.
- Put plastic bottles or float boosters in your toilet tank.
- Keep a bottle of drinking water in the fridge.
- Put a layer of mulch around trees and plants.
- Water during the early parts of the day; avoid watering when it’s windy.
- Install water-saving showerheads and low-flow faucet aerators.
- Minimize use of kitchen sink garbage disposal units.
- Plant drought-resistant lawns, shrubs, and plants.
- Re-use your pasta cooking liquid
- Shrink your lawn
- Avoid flushing the toilet too many times
- Water your lawn only when you need to
- Use water-friendly equipment.
- Avoid bottled water.
- Water your plants wisely.
- Harvest with rainwater.
- Avoid leaky outdoor water hoses, faucet dripping in the kitchen or in the bathroom
- Do not water drylands.
- Try to don't play water games: try not using water guns or water balloons too.
- Try not to use the hose the day after it rained.
- Read the house water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the meter does not read exactly the same, there is a leak.
- Check your toilets for leaks
- Use the water carefully because, in the world, the water is going to end someday.
- Avoid taking a loooooong shower or taking a bath with too much water
- To reduce water use, consider replacing old equipment such as dishwashers with energy-saving devices.
- Avoid using a shower head that disperses too much water
- Replace faucets and sinks with WaterSense equipment
- Avoid throwing away a water bottle with water in it
- Install water aerators and automatic shut-off devices on faucets.
- Plant in the spring and fall, when the watering requirements are lower.
- Do not forget to close the tap while you go to sleep
- Bring a water bottle to school. At the end of the day, any leftover water can be poured onto the garden.
- Bring water cans instead of drinking from the spout.
- Do less laundry.
- Install a water meter.
- Avoid running sprinklers when it’s raining, windy or in the middle of the day (water will evaporate)