Tips on how to save water

(KERO) — With less water than anticipated being available the need to save water as much as possible is very important. 23ABC took a deep dive and found more than 100 ways to save water from the website "Project Water."

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.

When taking a shower and soaping up, turn off the water until you are ready to rinse.

Use a water-saving showerhead. They’re inexpensive, easy to install, and can save you up to 750 gallons a month.

And sometimes toilet leaks can be silent. Be sure to test your toilet for leaks at least once a year.

Learn how to use your water meter or water bill to track unusually high use to check for leaks.

See the full list below: