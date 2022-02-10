U.S. looking to roll out COVID vaccines for children under 5

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — The United States is ready to roll out millions of COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants emergency use authorization.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an initial ten million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for the age group. The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee will meet next week to go over trial data and make a recommendation on whether the vaccine would be appropriate for the age group.

If the FDA greenlights it, the CDC will make its recommendation. The CDC director must then sign off before shots can be administered.

The rollout is expected to mirror the October rollout for children ages five to eleven.

23ABC In-Depth

23ABC is taking an in-depth look at vaccination rates according to age groups as issued by the California Department of Public Health.

The age group leading the table with individuals who have received at least one dose of the vaccine are those 18 to 49-years old at 47-percent. Next on the list are those from the age of 50 to 64 at 22-percent.

Third, are individuals 65 years and older at 19-percent. Fourth are kids ages 12 to 17 at seven-percent. And lastly, younger kids five to 11 years old at only four-percent.

A look at those same numbers here locally in Kern County shows those 18 to 49 years old are almost 48-percent vaccinated. Next are ages 50 to 64 at almost 22-percent. Third, are those 65 years and older at almost 18-percent.

Fourth are kids ages 12 to 17 at nine percent. And last on the list here in Kern County are those five to 11 years old at almost four-percent.