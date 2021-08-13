Watch
News23ABC In-Depth

Actions

US Census: Kern County's population grew about 7% over 10-year period

items.[0].image.alt
FDuckett/AP
A county map of the United States and Puerto Rico shows percentage change in population 2010 to 2020.
Census County Population
Posted at 8:59 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 11:59:15-04

(KERO) — The U.S. has released data from the 2020 census and Kern County is growing increasing 7.2% over 10 years rising from 839,000 to just over 900,000 people.

54% of residents in Kern identified as Hispanic or Latino in origin.

While the next highest ethnic group is whites with 40.9% of people being a part of that group.

African-Americans and Asians both made up a little over 5%.

California's population grew just over 6%

The Asian population grew more than 25% showing more than six million people in the state are of asian descent.

That's more than the total population of some other states.

The state's white population fell by 24%.

California is one of three states in the country in which the white population is not the largest ethnic group.

Hispanics passed whites in 2015 and grew by 11% over the past decade.

U.S. census data released

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!