What are the COVID vaccinations rates in California, Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 276 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with seven new deaths and 252 cases of the delta variant. However, not every positive case of the coronavirus is tested for the variant type, so the actual number of delta variant cases in the community could be much higher.

With COVID-19 vaccinations being required widely by employers, at events, healthcare facilities, and schools, 23ABC wanted to take an in-depth look into what vaccinations look like across the state and county.

According to the CDC, being fully vaccinated is two or more weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two or more weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

California reported nearly 80-percent of the population over 12 years of age is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Kern County, public health reported 51% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

There are 276 newly reported confirmed cases in Kern County bringing our total confirmed cases to date to 140,649.

There are 7 new deaths being reported today and a total of 1,560 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The 14-day case rate is 26.78 per 100,000.

As of October 4, 802,157 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Kern County residents. 384,104 or 51% of Kern’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of [Monday], Kern County has 243 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 80 are in the ICU.

Kern County Public Health Services Department

In California, there are nearly 5,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19 related issues. Of those, about 1,200 are in the ICU. Kern County is reporting about 243 patients are hospitalized because of COVID and about a third of them are in the ICU.