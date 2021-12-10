What are the current COVID-19 vaccination rates in Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are recommending Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for 16 and 17 year olds. It’s the first COVID-19 booster authorized for this age group.

Like adults, 16- and 17-year-olds are now eligible to receive a booster dose six months after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The move comes a day after Pfizer released studies showing two doses plus the booster are enough to neutralize the omicron variant.

23ABC took a deeper look at what COVID-19 vaccination and case rates look like in Kern County, and how the county compares to the state.

According to data from the California Department of Public Health, nearly 70-percent of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Numbers also show that about a third of California residents have also got their booster shot of the vaccine.

In Kern County, public health reported just over half of the eligible population - which are those over the age of 5 - are fully vaccinated against the virus.

As for the average daily COVID-19 case rate in the county, in the past 14 days for all residents, the rate is at about 13 cases per 100,000. And for those unvaccinated, the rate is higher at about 19 per 100,000.

If you are trying to get a vaccine, there are multiple ways to do that including through one local organization. The Boys and Girls Club is hosting vaccination clinics for kids over 5 from now until December 30th.

Next Monday, there is a clinic at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street in Bakersfield from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There are clinics there Wednesdays and Thursdays as well. There is also one at the Lamont club on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Friday, residents can get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the county fairgrounds. The clinic is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is a walk-up clinic although residents are encouraged to make an appointment at myturn.ca.gov.