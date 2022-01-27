What do you do if you are involved in a hit-and-run accident?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — When hit-and-run crashes happen it's important to try and stay calm and report them as soon as possible especially if you or someone else may be injured. 23ABC took an in-depth look at some of the options Bakersfield police have for you when it comes to reporting these incidents.

When Should You Involve the Police?

Your car was parked and left unattended and an unknown driver hit your car and did not leave a note.

A vehicle hits you or your car and leaves the scene without stopping to exchange info.

If it's possible try to get a partial license plate or the suspect's vehicle description and gather any pictures or video. The more evidence you have the better especially if you are filling out an online police report.

What You Should Do If There is Only Minor Damage and No Injuries?

There are several ways to report a hit and run if there is only minor damage, no one is injured, and the crash is not blocking traffic.

You can report the incident online.

If the hit-and-run is still not too serious but requires an officer to respond or you have detailed suspect information, you can call BPD's non-emergency hotline number at (661) 327-7111.

If someone is injured or killed, there's major damage to a building or if the accident is blocking traffic then call 9-1-1.

