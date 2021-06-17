What does the Cal/OSHA mask decision mean for you?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Days after the state fully reopened we could find out if employees still have to wear masks in the workplace even if they're vaccinated.

Despite the state fully reopening employers in California have had to follow guidelines set by the Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). It is currently requiring all employees to wear masks in the workplace even if they are vaccinated.

During a special meeting on Thursday Cal/OSHA is expected to adopt new emergency guidelines that align with federal and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.

While visiting Bakersfield on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom addressed Cal/OSHA's special meeting and what he expects to come from it. The governor said that following Cal/OSHA's decision he would bypass the normal 10-day waiting period and pass an executive order that would allow new guidelines to go into effect immediately.

Cal/OSHA has met multiple times since last month to provide guidance on who would have to wear masks in the workplace. Thursday's emergency proposal will be the third version since the end of last month.

But what will it mean for you?

First, anyone who is fully vaccinated would not be required to wear a face mask indoors while at work. The definition of "fully vaccinated" would be changed to read that an employer has documented that a person received either their second dose or single dose of a one-shot vaccine at least 14 days prior. This follows federal guidance.

Next, physical distancing requirements would be lifted. And an employer would now be required to gather and maintain information regarding an employee's vaccinations.

Cal/OSHA is scheduled to meet and go over the emergency guidelines at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.