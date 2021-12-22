What immunizations do children need to attend school in California?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — So with the push to get kids vaccinated across the state and country, 23ABC wanted to take a deeper look at the immunizations that kids need to go to school, here in California.

According to California Public Health, children entering K to 12 need five doses of the Tdap or immunizations for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis; four doses of the polio shot; 3 doses for Hepatitis B; 2 doses of MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella); and two for chickenpox.

If you are looking to get your child's immunizations, Adventist Health Bakersfield is hosting a free vaccine clinic Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at the New Life Church, located at 4201 Stine Road.

If you do plan on going, call 661-869-6740 to make an appointment and to more instructions about the clinic.