BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Schools across the country are continuing to face a shortage of staff despite students returning to in-person learning.

The lack of teachers is being attributed not only to the pandemic but with a spike in retirements and an increased need for educators to help students recover from learning losses suffered during the pandemic. Schools are also facing shortages of other staff including bus drivers forcing more students to walk to school instead of catching a bus.

Meanwhile, you may be wondering what you should do if your child gets COVID while at school.

According to officials with Kern High School District:

1. If a student is exposed to someone who has Covid-19 in the classroom what is the procedure?



School site administration will notify parents/guardians of students identified as being in a classroom with a confirmed positive case.

School nurses identify close contacts and contact parents and guardians of these students individually.

Protocols for close contacts are as follows:



Vaccinated students who do not have symptoms can continue to attend school and resume extracurricular activities/athletics as long as they remain asymptomatic.

Unvaccinated students are asked to quarantine for 10 days.

If a student tests positive, a school nurse will work with the student and family to determine the next steps.



2. Does the amount of time a student had their vaccine matter?



Students are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series.

3. Do students have to get a negative covid test prior to returning to campus regardless of vaccination status?



Students do not have to show a negative COVID test before returning to campus.

4. Do all schools in the KHSD district have to follow the same protocols?



Yes, schools follow the same protocols. However, the protocols will vary depending on if you are a staff or student, vaccinated or unvaccinated, or masked or unmasked. We have developed a district-wide COVID safety plan which follows CDPH, CDC, and local health guidance. COVID information can be found HERE. [kernhigh.org]

5. If a parent finds the protocols are not the same, who can they speak to?



Parents are encouraged to speak to their school site if they have any questions regarding COVID protocols.

Keep in mind these are the protocols for one district. Each district may have different rules so check in with your child's school district for more information.

"Kern County has 46 individual school districts and the protocols in place and how those with close contacts are handled varies among those districts," said Robert Meszaros of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

Managing confirmed or suspected COVID-19 at school: