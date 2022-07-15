Bakersfield band HATE DRUGS competing for a cause

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield band HATE DRUGS is competing for a chance to open at the Hollywood Bowl and to take home $10,000. The band plans to use the prize money to help promote music education locally.

You can vote for them on their page set up on OpenAct. You can also contact the band about the scholarships on their Social media pages.

