Bakersfield Condors return to the ice for 14 games this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors have a busy month ahead of them. 14 games in the month of March, eight of them at home.

Ryan Holt, voice of the Condors, joined 23ABC this morning after having an unexpected vacation at the end of last month.

The Condors' last game was back on Feb. 20. They were scheduled to play the San Jose Barracuda on Feb. 25, but the game was postponed.

The Condors are next in action tonight hosting the Barracuda. On Saturday, you can catch the Condors' next game against Ontario Reign on 23ABC at 3 p.m.