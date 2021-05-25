Black Chamber of Commerce President Nick Hill III talks about the death of George Floyd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — May 25th marks one year since George Floyd was killed outside a convenience store as he was being arrested by Minneapolis police, including former officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted of murder.

His death sparked protests across the country along with calls for change. As a result, lawmakers' created a self-imposed deadline to come up with a police reform bill. Although both sides of the political aisle say they are optimistic the push to create new national policing standards is not going to happen by the president's deadline. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed the House last year but it's still being negotiated in the Senate.

From a local perspective, Nick Hill III, the president of the Black Chamber of Commerce, talked with 23ABC.