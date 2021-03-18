Boys & Girls Club of Kern County share summer job opportunities for teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If your teen is looking to keep busy this summer and some money as well, the Kern County Boys & Girls Clubs has some solutions.

This morning, 23ABC spoke with Boys & Girls Club Coordinator Natalie Martinez about opportunities this summer.

Registration for high school teens ages 15 to 18 can be completed through the end of March online at the Boys & Girls Club's website.

The virtual mandatory orientation will be held on April 1 at 5:00 p.m. “Career Launch” workforce development classes will run from April 5 through May 21. The participating teens will attend classes one day per week from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the E.L. Jack and Monica Armstrong Youth Center at 801 Niles Street.

Teens that complete the “Career Launch” classes will have the opportunity to apply and interview for one of the 5-week paid summer internships.