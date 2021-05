23ABC News

Posted at 11:53 AM, May 19, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office community-wide advisory council met earlier this week. Community advocate Tiara King joined 23ABC Morning News to discuss what was talked about at the meeting. KCSO Community Advisory Council discusses meeting Monday

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.