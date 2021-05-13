Dr. Dario discusses vaccines and adolescents as those 12-15 become eligible for Pfizer vaccine in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Today, those ages 12-15 are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kern County.

Dr. Jonathan Dario from Adventist Health joined 23ABC this morning to discuss this new development and answer questions surrounding the vaccine and adolescents.

This expanded eligibility comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine safety review panel and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup recommended that the vaccine is safe and effective in protecting this age group against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

This morning, Kern County Public Health Services will inform all local providers administering the Pfizer vaccine that they may proceed in vaccinating this new age group.

Parents and legal guardians can schedule appointments for those 12 and older using the statewide booking system www.MyTurn.ca.gov starting today.