Explaining homeless vouchers

23ABC News
Two homeless people on the streets of Bakersfield, Calif.
Homeless (FILE)
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:16:47-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We brought this story to you a few days ago Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) and the state of California are giving homeless vouchers to people living on the streets. So how did this program start and how can it help someone without a home?

Jessica Maretich of the Bakersfield Homeless Center joined the 23ABC Morning show to talk about vouchers. She explains how the voucher program started, what people need to do to get vouchers and how many are available in Kern County.

