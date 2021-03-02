Family therapist says teens' mental health continues to be a concern amid pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Today is annual World Teen Mental Wellness Day and this morning, 23ABC spoke to a mental health expert about the importance of this day, especially amid the pandemic.

In 10 days, it will mark exactly one year since millions of K-12 students attended in-person classes. Kaiser Permanente Marriage & Family Therapist Antonia Mejia-Ortiz said this past year has definitely taken a toll on teen mental wellness.