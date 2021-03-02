Menu

Watch
News23ABC Morning Show

Actions

Family therapist says teens' mental health continues to be a concern amid pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps File Photo
Teens' mental health continues to be a concern amid pandemic
Posted at 9:02 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 13:35:44-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Today is annual World Teen Mental Wellness Day and this morning, 23ABC spoke to a mental health expert about the importance of this day, especially amid the pandemic.

In 10 days, it will mark exactly one year since millions of K-12 students attended in-person classes. Kaiser Permanente Marriage & Family Therapist Antonia Mejia-Ortiz said this past year has definitely taken a toll on teen mental wellness.

Mental health expert discusses being aware of teen mental health during the pandemic

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Current Temps

Current Temps

Current Temps

Current Temps