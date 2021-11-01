House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses range of topics including President Biden's clean energy plans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — President Joe Biden is Glasgow, Scotland, for the U.N.'s climate summit. where world leaders are gathering to talk about climate change.

With that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, discussed with 23ABC a variety of topics including Biden's clean energy plans and what it means for the oil and gas industry, ways to reduce greenhouse gases further without hampering the economy, the infrastructure deal currently in Congress, and how to fix issues with the supply chain.