BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With wildfires continuing to rage out of control, thousands across the state are having to evacuate leaving everything behind.

That's where the American Red Cross comes in to help.

Cindy Huge with the Red Cross talked with 23ABC about how dire the need is for volunteers, the process to become a volunteer, and what the role of a volunteer is.

For more information on volunteering, visit the American Red Cross here.