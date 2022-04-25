Watch
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer discusses National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Posted at 8:35 AM, Apr 25, 2022
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — April 24th through April 30th is National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Started in 1981, the NCVRW aims to confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for all victims of crime.

This year's theme is rights, access, and equity for all victims.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer talks to 23ABC about National Crime Victims' Rights Week and how the DA's office seeks to combat crime.

