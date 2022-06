A record has been set in Florida, for the largest Python. Since 20-13, the conservancy of Southwest Florida has removed more than one thousand Pythons from the area and now they can add another to the list.

It weighs 215 pounds and it is so big, even biologists at the conservancy once thought it was impossible.

Subduing the snake wasn't easy either, it took three people in the middle of the Florida swamp to finally bring the reptile back to the conservancy.