Local nonprofits team up for "Concert for the Causes"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This weekend three local nonprofits will be partnering up for a benefit concert. "Concert for the Causes" will be featuring performances by Granger Smith, The Voice Season 19 and Bakersfield's own Jim Ranger, and more.

The event benefits: League of Dreams, M.A.R.E. Therapeutic Riding Center, Wounded Heroes Fund (WHF), all local Kern County nonprofits.

Kimiko Kobayashi, executive director of M.A.R.E. Therapeutic Riding Center joined 23ABC Morning News to discuss the event.

You can go online to order tickets.

