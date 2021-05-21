Watch
News23ABC Morning Show

Actions

May is Foster Care Awareness Month: Here's what you need to know

items.[0].videoTitle
Foster care agencies seeing more need, families continue to foster despite pandemic
Posted at 9:25 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 12:26:29-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are millions of children out there looking for a home and many will turn to foster parents.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month, a time to recognize the role resource parents can play in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care.

Friday morning, 23ABC spoke to Jana Slagle with the Kern County Department of Human Services about how you can become a resource parent.

The Resource Family Approval program is a unified, family-friendly, and child-centered resource family approval process. A resource family shall be considered eligible to provide care for related and unrelated children in out-of-home placement. With RFA, a resource family shall have a pathway to permanency for adoption, legal guardianship, or long-term care.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Current Temps

Current Temps

Current Temps

Current Temps