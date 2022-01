BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The rise in omicron COVID variant cases is creating a problem for local hospitals. It was not unexpected but now officials are scrambling to find some relief.

Ken Keller, president and CEO of Memorial Hospital, tells 23ABC they're running low on beds due to the latest COVID surge.

Memorial Hospital is trying to deal with how quickly the virus can spread and the strain it's putting on their healthcare workers.