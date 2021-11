BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Movember is a time for men to take charge of their health and to help Adventist Health is hosting the Shave the Date Car and Truck show Thursday.

The event is from 6-8:30 p.m. at Adventist Health's AIS Cancer Center, 2620 Chester Ave.

Dr. Ather Meh-Boob with Adventist Health's AIS Cancer Center talked with 23ABC about men taking more control of their health, how the pandemic affected checkups and Thursday's car and truck show.