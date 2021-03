BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Annual Pickleball Palooza Tournament is making a return after over a year.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, May 22 at Stockdale Country Club.

The tournament will be in honor of Tori Hoffmann who passed in June, 2020.

Awards will be given for the top 3 teams in each division. To register for Pickleball Palooza visit HoffmanHospice.org.