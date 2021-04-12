Prince William has released a statement on the death of his late grandfather, Prince Philip

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the death of Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William has released a statement earlier this morning.

According to the Duke of Cambridge he says quote, "My grandfather's century of life has been defined by his service, to his county and the Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family."

News of Philip's death broke early Friday morning, August 9th with Buckingham Palace confirming that he passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle.

His funeral will be held on Saturday. Philip was the fifth child of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

He and then-Princess Elizabeth were married in November 1947, and they were married for over 70 years.