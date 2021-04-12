Watch
Prince William has released a statement on the death of his late grandfather, Prince Philip

Matt Dunham /AP
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, wearing a face covering to curb the spread of coronavirus Britain's Prince William meets pharmacist Joyce Duah as he and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge visit St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London, to mark the launch of the nationwide "Hold Still" community photography project. Prince William tested positive for the coronavirus, apparently around the same time as his father Prince Charles earlier this year, BBC reported. The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn't want to worry anyone. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)
Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April, reports say
Posted at 6:47 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 10:11:24-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the death of Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William has released a statement earlier this morning.

According to the Duke of Cambridge he says quote, "My grandfather's century of life has been defined by his service, to his county and the Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family."

News of Philip's death broke early Friday morning, August 9th with Buckingham Palace confirming that he passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle.

His funeral will be held on Saturday. Philip was the fifth child of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

He and then-Princess Elizabeth were married in November 1947, and they were married for over 70 years.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
