Reducing air pollution by not idling in cars

Tips to avoid waiting in a running car
MATTHEW S. GUNBY/AP
Students walk to their cars after school Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2005, at Severna Park High School in Severna Park, Md.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Aug 18, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — It's a big day for thousands of students across Kern County as they head back to school.

Parents we know you're excited too.

As you're caught up in emotions, during drop offs and pickups, you may not be thinking about the potential health impacts of waiting in your running car.

Maricela Velasquez from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District talked with 23ABC about some of those hazards including why you shouldn't leave your car idling and ways parents can avoid waiting with their cars running?

