Spooky season creeping in as retailers market Halloween decorations in July

(KERO) — It is only July but spooky season is already creeping up.

Home Depot has started marketing its infamous 12-foot tall Halloween skeleton. Nicknamed "Skelly" he has been a big hit over the past few years in neighborhoods all across.

Now, competing retailers like Walmart, Target and Lowe's are following suit. To compete with Skelly, Lowe's is offering a 12-foot lighted animatronic mummy.

Walmart is countering with a 12-foot "Scary slim man", while both Target and Walmart offer 12-foot inflatable ghosts.

Plus with pandemic restrictions winding down, retailers are expecting Halloween 2022 to be big.