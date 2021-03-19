Menu

'Superfan' starting to get calls to come back, Cameron Hughes ready to pump up crowds again

23ABC News
Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 14:52:55-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While some professional sports teams are welcoming back fans in limited numbers California remains closed to indoor participation and Condorstown is left to watch the team's recent success on TV or online. And they're not the only ones. Professional sports "ignitor" Cameron Hughes - The King of Cheer - is counting the days until he fires up another arena in Bakersfield. Or really, anywhere.

