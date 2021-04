Teen Challenge prepares for its next curbside drive-thru event

23ABC News

Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 15, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kailey Salinas of Teen Challenge talks with 23ABC about its next curbside drive-thru event. Teen Challenge Spring Eats curbside drive-thru

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.