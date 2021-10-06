Watch
Tips for CHiPs fundraiser set for Wednesday

Posted at 10:05 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 13:05:22-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The first Tips for CHiPs took place in the fall of 2010, several months after the death of CHP officer Mark Ehly.

His wife, Shannon, held the first event with the Rotary Club before it moved to the Outback Steakhouse for the next 10 years.

It has brought in just over $300,000 in sponsorships, lunches, and donations.

For their daughter, Morgan, now expecting her first child with husband, Bryce Martin.

It's meant much more than financial assistance, it's been a family that's been there for a lot of special moments.

The CHP was also on hand for her wedding in June of 2019 to walk her halfway down the aisle.

The question is how many will be in the waiting room on Nov. 4th when the baby girl arrives?

CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez told 23ABC a little more about the event which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6th at Outback Steakhouse.

CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez talks about Tips For CHiPs importance to community

