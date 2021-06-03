Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia talks about the city manager

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former Shafter City Manager Scott Hurlbert has officially been approved as the new City Manager for the City of Wasco after city council approved the employee agreement Tuesday evening.

According to Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia, Hurlbert will begin his new role on July 2. The Shafter native will be expected to commence employment immediately at the City of Wasco Wednesday as Assistant to the City Manager.

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia joined 23ABC to talk about their new city manager: