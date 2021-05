BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the weather gets warmer everyone is waking up! And that includes wildlife. With recent bear and mountain lion sightings in Cal City, 23ABC wanted to talk about what to do if you cross paths with a wild animal.

The director of the California Living Museum (CALM) Meg Maitland joined 23ABC Morning News to discuss what you should do if you ever come face to face with wildlife.