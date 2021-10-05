What to expect during new Bakersfield Condors season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors are back in town preparing for the start of their first full regular season since the 2018-19 campaign.

As usual there will be some familiar faces and a lot of new ones.

Jay Woodcroft starts his fourth year behind the bench in Condorstown, having had an extremely successful tenure as the head coach.

Cooper Marody, Adam Cracknell and Seth Griffith join Brad Malone, Luke Esposito, and several other returning players with a mixture of new talent.

Now it's figuring out how it all fits together and building from last year.

You can get your first look at the Condors this Friday when the guys host Stockton in a preseason matchup.

The home opener is Saturday, Oct. 16th.

The Condors' Director of Public Relations and Broadcasting Ryan Holt tells 23ABC what fans can expect this season.