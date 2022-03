BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's one of the biggest nights of the year for the Bakersfield Condors: Stars Wars Night brought to you by 23ABC is Saturday, March 5th.

Ryan Holt, Condors' director of media relations and broadcasting, talks to 23ABC about Star Wars Night and those slick Star Wars-themed and Obi-Wan Kenobi jerseys.