TULARE, Calif. (KERO) — The 54th World Ag Expo is expected to bring tens of thousands of people to the Central Valley from dozens of countries worldwide.

And this year it'll return as an in-person event Tuesday, Feb. 7th, through Thursday, Feb. 10th.

Jennifer Fawkes, marketing manager, tells 23ABC about some of the new innovations and how there'll be more outdoor space than in previous years.