California aims to shield against Texas-style abortion laws

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2005 file photo, an anti-abortion supporter stands next to a pro-choice demonstrator outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 4:54 PM, May 23, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawmakers in the state Assembly have voted to stop courts in other states from penalizing abortion providers and volunteers in California.

The bill is part of Democrats' plan to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

A Texas law lets people sue people who provide or aid in abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Monday, lawmakers voted to ban enforcing those judgments in California courts.

Abortion opponents say the bill is illegal because the U.S. Constitution requires states to recognize the laws of other states.

But Democrats believe the bill would be allowed under an exception.

