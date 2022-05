SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a new way to help those who can't afford abortions. He's proposing using taxpayer money.

The state already pays for some abortions through California's Medicaid program. But some women don't qualify for Medicaid and don't have private health insurance.

Wednesday the governor proposed giving clinics $40-million in grants to help offset those costs.

The U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.