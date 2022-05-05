California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks out on SCOTUS lead

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke out Wednesday saying he was outraged that the Supreme Court appeared poised to overturn the right to abortion. And that now he has concerns that the decision could lead to future efforts to strike down gay marriage.

President Joe Biden and other Democrats, along with some legal scholars, have also argued that same-sex marriage could be threatened by a weakened right to privacy if the court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Wednesday Newsom spoke at an event in Los Angeles with members of Planned Parenthood and called for people to “wake up” in the wake of what he called a “remarkable moment” in American history.

"I said, 'Is this The Onion? Is this actually happening? Is this true?' It honestly felt that way. In so many ways it was predictable. But when you actually saw that decision, you started to flip through it. Uh, it's just a remarkable moment in American history."

Newsom went on to talk about plans with Democratic state lawmakers to add an amendment to the California constitution that would make abortion a protected right.